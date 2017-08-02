Duterte kay PNoy: Gago ka! Bandera

TINAWAG na ‘gago’ ni Pangulong Duterte si dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III matapos namang ang komento ng huli na wala namang nangyari sa gera ng administrasyon kontra droga.

” Pumasok ka sa droga, kung ‘di ka maputulan ng ulo, gago ka!” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa anibersaryo ng Bureau of International Revenue (BIR) sa Quezon City.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Aquino na wala siyang nakikitang nangyari sa kampanya ng administrasyon sa ilegal na droga.

