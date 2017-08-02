Espenido inakusahan ang mga Parojinog ng panunuhol ng isang sakong pera

IBINUNYAG ni Ozamiz City chief of police Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido na tinangka siyang suhulan ng mga Parojinog ng isang sakong tig-P100 nang kalilipat lamang niya sa lungsod.

“They’re dead already and I would not want to be talking about it anymore. But it’s true. It’s more than a sack of P100 bills,” sabi ni Espenido, bamagat hindi sinabi ang eksaktong halaga ng pera.

Idinagdag ni Espenido na garapalan ang tangkang panunuhol sa kanya.

“I’m telling you, I only experienced bribery here. Maybe it was the same reason why the past police chiefs haven’t performed well because of the (Parojinogs’) practice,” ayon kay Espenido.

Sinabi pa ni Espenido na inalok din siya ng babae, bagamat hindi niya ito pinangalanan.

“I was so amused that she would use her body to get what she wanted,” dagdag ni Espenido.