Impeachment inihain vs Sereno pero…

Inihain sa Kamara de Representantes ang impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Pero walang kongresista na nag-endorso sa reklamo na inihain ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption na pinangunahan ng chairman nito na si Dante Jimenez.

Si Sereno ay inakusahan ng culpable violation of the Constitution dahil sa pagiging diktador umano at hindi pagrespeto sa desisyon ng Supreme Court en banc.

“Respondent culpably violated the Constitution for granting to members of her staff travel allowances for foreign travel charged to the SC funds without court en banc approval,” saad ng reklamo.

Nilabag din umano ni Sereno ang probisyon ng Konstitusyon kaugnay ng pagbibigay ng dagdag na posisyon sa isang appointive government official ng italaga nito si Atty. Solomo Lumba bilang kanyang Staff Head II.

“Respondent … culpably violated the Constitution for appointing Atty. Brenda Jay Mendoza as Philippine Mediation Center Office chief by mere memorandum which was not referred to the Court en banc for its consideration.”

May paglabag din umanong ginawa si Sereno ng hindi siya magtalaga ng Deputy Clerk of Court at Chief Attorney sa loob ng mahigit tatlong taon at dalawang posisyon para sa Assistant Court Administrator ng mahigit na apat na taon.

Sa ilalim ng Rules ng Kamara ibabalik lamang ang isang impeachment complaint na walang endorser-congressman.

Maaari lamang talakayin ng Kamara de Representantes ang isang endorsed complaint.

