P10M shabu nasabat sa Laguna

Mahigit P10 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu ang nakumpiska at isang lalaki ang naaresto sa magkasunod na buy-bust operation sa Laguna, iniulat ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Miyerkules. Nadakip si Jhon Wilson Legaspi, 28, isang car mechanic, sa naunang operasyon sa bayan ng Sta. Rosa, noong Linggo, ayon kay PDEA chief Isidro Lapeña. Dinampot si Legaspi dakong alas-5 ng hapon, matapos niyang magbenta ng 1 kilo, o halagang P5 milyon, ng hinihinalang shabu sa poseur-buyer na pumwesto sa isang gasolinahan sa Brgy. Sto. Domingo, ani Lapeña. Kinumpiska rin ng mga operatiba ang Toyota Corolla (TLK-495) ng suspek. Apat na oras matapos iyon, nagsagawa ng isa pang buy-bust ang mga operatiba sa Brgy. Del Remedio, San Pablo City. Nakumpiska doon ang tatlong plastic bag na may 1.050 kilo o P5.250 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu, timbangan, mga di pa gamit na sachet, sari-saring drug paraphernalia, at isang shotgun na kargado ng limang bala. Target ng naturang operasyon sina Rocky Reyes at Emmanuel Medina, pero nakatakas ang mga ito nang matunugan ang pagdating ng mga operatiba, ani Lapeña.

