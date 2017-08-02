Vitangcol naghain ng not guilty plea By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng not guilty plea sa Sandiganbayan Sixth Division si dating Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III sa dalawang kaso ng graft kaugnay ng anomalya umano kontrata sa tren. Si Vitangcol ay inakusahan na nagtangkang mangikil ng $30 milyon sa Inekon, isang Czech company kaugnay ng pagsusuplay ng dagdag na bagon at maintenance ng MRT 3 noong 2012. Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa alegasyon ni Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Josef Rychtar. Ang hinihinging pera ay kapalit umano ng P3.7 bilyong kontrata. Si Vitangcol ay inakusahan din na pumilit umano sa Inekon na pumirma sa joint venture agreement sa Philippine Trans Rail Management and Services Corp. Inalis si Vitangcol noong Agosto 2014 matapos na ibigay ng MRT ang maintenance contract sa PhilTrams kung saan incorporator ang tiyuhin ng kanyang misis.

