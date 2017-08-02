Palasyo sinagot si PNoy sa komentong walang nangyayari sa gera kontra droga Bandera

KINONTRA ng Palasyo ang naging pahayag ni dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy’ Aquino III na wala namang nangyaring pagbabago sa bansa sa kabila ng gera ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga. Tinawag pa ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella si Aquino bilang dating politiko. “With all due respect to former President Aquino, the results of PRRD’s anti-illegal drug campaign speak for themselves,” sabi ni Abella. Idinagdag ni Abella na umabot sa 1.3 milyong personalidad na sangkot sa droga ang boluntaryong sumuko. “Two, 96, 703 drug personalities have been arrested in the first year of the present administration’s anti-drug campaign compared to 77,810 drug personalities arrested in the six years of the previous administration,” giit ni Abella. Ayon pa kay Abella, tinatayang 2,445 kilo ng shabu ang nakumpiska sa unang taon pa lamang ng administrasyon kumpara sa 3,219 kilo sa buong anim na taon ni Aquino. “Much ground has been gained in the campaign against hard drug traffickers and violators, but the mission is to end the demand, production, distribution and sale of illegal drugs,” ayon pa kay Abella. May respak pa si Abella kay Aquino. “Comments like the above from past leaders imply a jaded cynicism borne of a history of political opportunism,” dagdag ni Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.