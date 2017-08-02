Mga sabit sa maanomalyang paggamit ng pork ng solon sinibak By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hinatulang guilty ng Office of the Ombudsman sa mga kasong administratibo ang mga dating opisyal ng National Agribusiness Corporation, National Livelihood Development Corporation at Technology Resource Center kaugnay ng maanomalyang paggamit ng pork barrel fund ni dating Misamis Occidental Rep. Marina Clarete mula 2007 hanggang 2009.

Ang parusa kina dating NABCOR Manager Romulo Relevo at Bookkeeper Maria Ninez Guañizo; NLDC Directors Emmanuel Alexis Sevidal at Chita Jalandoni, at Division Chiefs Gregoria Buenaventura, Ofelia Ordoñez at Sofia Cruz; TRC Chief Accountant Marivic Jover at Budget Specialist Consuelo Espiritu ay pagkasibak sa serbisyo.

Pero dahil wala na sa puwesto, ang parusa sa kanila ay gagawing multa na kasing halaga ng isang taon nilang suweldo.

Bawal na rin silang pumasok sa gobyerno at kinukumpiska ang kanilang retirement benefits.

Ayon sa Ombudsman binigyan ng ‘unusual accommodation’ ang P47.5 milyong Priority Development Assistance Fund ni Clarete na napunta sa mga non-government organization na Kabuhayan at Kalusugang Alay sa Masa Foundation, Inc., Kasangga sa Magandang Bukas Foundation, Inc. at Aaron Foundation Philippines, Inc.

Ang PDAF ay para sa livelihood development projects sa distrito ni Clarete.

Ayon sa Commission on Audit hindi totoo na nagsagawa ng livelihood training at seminar.

“Instead of using the PDAF disbursements received by them to implement the livelihood projects, the officers of KKAMFI, KMBFI and AFPI, as well as their suppliers, all acting in conspiracy with Clarete and herein respondents, diverted the PDAF for their own personal benefits,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman.

Ang mga sinibak ay nahaharap din ng patung-patong na kaso sa Sandiganbayan.

