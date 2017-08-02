Faeldon: Nais ko nang magbitiw INQUIRER.net

TAHASANG sinabi ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon na gusto na niyang magbitiw sa puwesto sa harap ng kinakaharap na kontrobersiya ng ahensiya matapos namang makalusot ang P6.8 bilyong shabu. “You know I wanted to quit. The only qualification I have is that I say no to anyone who wants to influence me. I will continue to say no. I am here to serve our country,” sabi ni Faeldon. Iginiit ni Faeldon na nananatili ang tiwala sa kanya ni Pangulong Duterte sa kabila ng kaliwa’t kanang batikos na natatanggap ng BOC matapos makalusot ang 605 kilong shabu. Nauna nang nanawagan ang maraming mambabatas para magbitiw na si Faeldon sa kanyang puwesto. Pinatawag si Faeldon ni Duterte sa Malacanang noong Martes.

