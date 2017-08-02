Kris hirap na hirap kumuha ng business permit: Bakit ako ginigipit?!

KRIS Aquino took to social media to make sumbong the hirap of acquiring a business permit.

“As entrepreneur Kris, today was like a glass of cold water thrown at my face. I was raised by a mother who taught me that integrity is the measure of a person in every aspect of her life, most especially in business & public service. Our 2nd Chowking in WC Welcome Rotonda is set to open this August-unfortunately the process of acquiring a business permit was put to a halt.

“Why? Because of supposed ‘discrepancies’ in KCAP w/c is my sole proprietorship whereas Chowking is in partnership w/ @chadominic & my older sister, Pinky. I consulted my lawyer Attorney Sig Fortun & my accounting firm Reyes, Tacondong…1 very simple question why was KCAP given our 2017 business permit if there is any valid 2016 issue?

“I am proud of being an HONTEST TAXPAYER, and now that u am experiencing firsthand hat medium scale business need to go through, I am encouraged to use my voice to fight for HARDWORKING entrepreneurs who only want to provide jobs & livelihood for hardworking residents. Hindi ko maintindihan bakit ako ginigipit??? I grew up in Quezon City, halos lahat ng trabaho ko sa QC (because of ABS-CBN), dito ko pinalaki ang mga anak ko – mahal ko ang QC kaya nga dito ko binubuhos ang investments ko. #StrictlyBusiness.”

That was her long aria on social media.

Ang daming nag-react as one said, “Honestly, marami na nagcocomplain but powerless sila. Ginagamit lang ni Kris yung platform nya since kilala sya at mas marami makakapansin sa mga maling pamamalakad so mas malaki chance na may gawing action diba? Para na din sa iba pang entreps.”

“Welcome to the real world Kris. This is what normal people have to go thru for the past decade or more,” say ng isa pang fan.

“Ngayon alam mo na Kris A. Ayaw mo bang mag ask ng help kay Bistek? Hehehehe!” said another fan.