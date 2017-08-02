Jak Roberto bawal daw gumanap na bading By Jun Nardo Bandera

INAAYOS na ang magiging next project sa GMA 7 ng tinaguriang Abs Ng Bayan na si Jak Roberto. Pagkatapos ng matagumpay nilang serye nina Barbie Forteza na Meant To Be siguradong magkakaroon agad ng follow-up project ang aktor. Sabi ni Jak okay naman sa kanya kahit anong role ang ibigay sa kanya ng management, kahit nga raw beki role ay pwede niyang gawin basta maipakikita niya ang kanyang versatility as an actor. Pero may ibang plano ang Kapuso network para sa kanyang career, mas gusto ng management na ipagpatuloy muna niya ang kanyang leading man-hunk career path. “Kasi minomold ako na Abs ng Bayan, tapos gay role. Kahit ano naman po, ganito sa Meant To Be na pa-teenybopper. Okay lang naman po, basta regular na trabaho,” paliwanag ng binata. Ganyan dapat ang lahat ng mga young celebrities, walang pinipiling trabaho at napaka-professional.

