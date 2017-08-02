Allan K rumesbak sa basher ni Alden: Kawawa ka naman! By Jun Nardo Bandera

IPINAGDASAL ni Allan K ang isang basher na pilit binubuhay ang tsismis kina Alden Richards at Patricia Tumulak. Nag-post lang naman ng, “Happy Monday” si AK pero biglang sumingit ang isang netizen. Bisaya ang komento ng isang @rosalindaortega36 na siyempre, naintindihan ni AK, huh! Tugon niya sa komento ng basher, “@rosalindaortega36 kawawa ka naman sa mga info mo. Magpray ka for wisdom.” Galit na galit naman ang followers nina Alden at Maine Mendoza sa inasal ng netizen na pilit binibigyan ng katwiran ang komento niya sa IG account ng Pambansang Ilong.

