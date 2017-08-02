Richard handa nang pakasalan si Sarah Lahbati, nag-propose na sa Switzerland



MABABAWASAN na ang pangungulit kina Richard Gutierrez at Sarah Lahbati ng media kung kelan sila pakakasal. Inanunsyo ng dalawa na engaged na sila sa kanilang Instagram at ginawa ‘yon sa isang bundok na puno ng snow sa Zermatt, Switzerland!

“I love you and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our lives together!” caption ni Chard habang magkalapat ang labi nila ni Sarah na karga-karga niya.

Best friend naman ang turing ni Sarah sa kanyang fiancée kaya sa kanyang IG account ipinost niya ang engagement ring na ibinigay sa kanya ni Chard. Sa mga bato pa lang nito ay siguradong napakahal na ng engagement ring ni Sarah.

Mensahe ng aktres, “The stars aligned in the universe and this happened! I’m marrying my best friend!”

Ilan sa bumati sa dalawa ay sina Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Lovi Poe, Iya Villania at marami pang iba. Kasama ang wedding proposal ni Chard sa unang episode ng It Takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez na nagsimula nang umere sa E! Channel last July 31.

Ang detalye ng kasal nina Richard at Sarah ang inaabangan ngayon ng lahat.