Sunshine Dizon loyal sa GMA 7, pinapirma uli ng exclusive contract



Muling pumirma ng exclusive contract ang versatile at multi-talented actress na si Sunshine Dizon sa GMA Network na napapanood pa rin sa afternoon series na Ika-6 Na Utos.

“This has always been my home. It gives me great pleasure and security that I would be spending years with my family pa rin. So thank you very much to Mr. (Felipe) Gozon and to everyone here in GMA for the trust they have continued to give me,” ani Sunshine.

Present during the contract signing were GMA Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe Gozon; GMA Entertainment TV Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable; GMA Vice President for Drama Productions Redgie Acuña-Magno; GMA Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling de Jesus Bodegon; GMA Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz; GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara; Senior Program Manager Bang Arespacochaga; and Sunshine’s manager Perry Lansigan.

“Masasabi ko naman na ever since I started with GMA, talaga namang iningatan lahat ng projects na binigay sa akin. And it really honed me as an actress. I always look forward to the stories that they give me kasi it always challenges me. There’s always that mutual respect with things that I can do and I cannot do. They’ve always taken good care of me talaga,” sey pa ng aktres.