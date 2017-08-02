Gil mas piniling mag-acting workshop kesa magbakasyon

KAHANGA-HANGA ang naging sagot ng Kapuso actor na si Gil Cuerva nang tanungin kung ano ang mga plano niya pagkatapos ng My Love From The Star.

Ayon sa hunk model-actor, one weekend in August lang ang ni-request niyang bakasyon dahil mas gusto niyang umattend ng acting workshops at aralin kung ano pa ang areas na pwede niyang ma-improve bilang aktor.

Nakakatuwa dahil siya raw mismo ang nagre-request sa management niya na isabak pa siya sa acting trainings.

Naikuwento rin ni Gil na malaki ang naitulong sa kanya ng co-star at direktor na sina Jennylyn Mercado at Bb. Joyce Bernal dahil naging close na sila throughout their tapings. Very patient at hands on daw magturo ang mga ito pagdating sa mga eksena kaya malaki ang pasasalamat ng aktor sa dalawa.

Samantala, hindi napigilan ni Matteo (Gil) ang galit niya kay Jackson (Gabby Eigenmann) matapos malamang agaw-buhay sa ospital si Steffi (Jennylyn) dahil sa framed accident sa set na kagagawan ng tauhan ni Jackson.

Pero hanggang kailan kayang protektahan ni Matteo si Steffi mula sa kasamaan ni Jackson? Sabay sabay nating tutukan ang nalalapit na pagtatapos ng My Love From The Star gabi-gabi after Mulawin vs. Ravena sa GMA Telebabad!