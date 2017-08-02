Obiena wagi uli sa Germany By Angelito Oredo Bandera

IPINAMALAS ni Ernest John EJ Obiena ang kahandaan para sa nalalapit na pagsabak nito sa 29th Southeast Asian Games sa muling pagtala ng panalo sa Baxter Abendsportsfest sa Mossingen, Germany. Nagawang lampasan ni Obiena ang bar sa 5.51 metro upang talunin ang anim na iba pang kasali sa pole vault kabilang si Gordon Porsch ng host Germany na nagkasya sa pilak sa taas na 5.16 metro. Ang nalundag ni Obiena ay mas mababa naman sa itinala nitong Philippine record na 5.61 metro ilang araw pa lamang ang nakakalipas sa Stabhochsprung Classic sa Leverkussen, Germany.

Palagi nang nakukumpleto ni Obiena ang paglampas sa 5.50 metro matapos ang naitala nito noon na tansong medalya sa Asian Championships tatlong linggo na ang nakalipas sa India. —Angelito Oredo

