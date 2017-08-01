MRT3 nagkaaberya muli

Dalawang beses nasira ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kahapon, unang araw ng Agosto.

Ayon sa Service Status ng MRT3, nasira ang tren nito alas-12:35 ng hapon. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Cubao station southbound dahil sa technical problem.

Isa pang tren ang nasira ala-1:28 ng hapon. Pinababa ang mag pasahero sa Guadalupe station south bound.

Nasira rin ang tren sa linya noong Lunes, alas-8:59 ng gabi sa Quezon Avenue station north bound.

Dalawang beses naman itong nasira noong Hulyo 30, linggo.

Apat na beses naman itong nasira noong Sabado. Alas-3 ng hapon ng limitahan ang biyahe mula Shaw Boulevard station hanggang Taft Avenue station. Naibalik sa normal ang biyahe alas-3:33 ng hapon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.