DOJ naglabas ng kasong kriminal laban sa magkapatid na Parojinog

PORMAL nang naglabas ang Department of Justice (DOJ) ng resolusyon nito kaugnay ng kasong kriminal na isinampa laban sa magkapatid na sina Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog at Reynaldo Parojinog, Jr.

Sa isinagawang inquest proceeding kahapon sa Camp Crame, tumangging pumirma ang magkapatid ng waiver of detention sa ilalim ng Article 125 ng Revised Penal Code.

Iginiit ng mga prosecutor ng DOJ na legal ang isinagawang pag-aresto sa magkapatid ng mga otoridad.

Inamin naman ng Philippine National Police-Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) na nagkaroon ng pagkabalam sa pagbabalik sa korte ng search warrant.

Nahaharap ang magkapatid na Parojinog sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

