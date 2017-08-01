Aljur winelkam ng Kapamilya, mga gagawing programa kasado na Bandera

KAPAMILYA na ang dating GMA talent na si Aljur Abrenica. Kumalat sa social media ang litrato ng boyfriend ni Kylie Padilla kasama ang ilang executives ng ABS-CBN. Sa Instagram account ng Kapamilya publicist na si Eric John Salut, naka-post ang photo ni Aljur kasama sina Cory Vidanes (ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer), Laurenti Dyogi (business unit head) at Deo Endrinal (Dreamscape Entertainment production head). Nabatid na very soon ay magkakaroon na rin ng show si Aljur sa Kapamilya network at nakaplano na rin ang iba pang programa na gagawin ng hunk actor. Pero habang sinusulat naming ang balitang ito, wala pang pinipirmahang kontrata si Aljur. Kung matatandaan, mismong si Aljur ang nagsabi na gustung-gusto niyang makatrabaho ang mga magagaling na artista sa ABS-CBN. Hindi na nag-renew ng kontrata ang aktor sa GMA matapos ang ilang taong pagiging Kapuso.

