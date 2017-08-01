Malutong na pera, hindi shabu naaamoy sa Customs

Hindi ba naamoy ng Bureau of Customs ang P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu na dumaan sa kanila dahil ba wala silang kakayanan na gampanan ang kanilang trabaho o dahil malulutong na pera lang ang kanilang naaamoy?

Ito ang tanong ni House committee on dangerous drug chairman at Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers sa imbestigasyon ng Kamara kaugnay ng 605 kilo ng shabu na mabilis na nailabas sa BoC.

“Is the credit for the ‘raids’ really theirs (Customs official) to take? In the first place, those drugs have passed right under their very noses, either undetected due to their gross incompetence or because their noses can only smell crisp bills and not crystals,” ani Barbers.

Ipinunto rin ni Barbers na sa ibang bansa, ang mga opisyal ng BoC ay nagbibitiw kapag nasangkot sa anomalya pero sa bansa ay isinisisi ng opisyal sa kanyang mga tauhan ang kasalanan.

“There is no debate even among the Customs people that indeed the drugs came from their yard. It is not anymore a question of how these drugs managed to elide detection, after all what would you expect if you have scandalously unqualified imbeciles occupying very high positions in the Bureau with nothing to show in their credentials except that for once, they were together fighting against ‘corruption’ you say? Now they lord over the most corrupt agency, with also nothing to show in terms of meeting its revenue targets.”

Humarap si Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa pagdinig kasama ang iba pang tauhan ng kanyang ahensya.

Sinabi ni Faeldon na aalis siya sa puwesto kapag ipinag-utos ng pangulo.

“Your Honor, I am a soldier, I do not treat this position as a job, it is a mission. And a soldier does not quit from his mission, but a soldier can be fired. So let the President fire me,” ani Faeldon.

Hindi naman natapos ni Faeldon ang pagdinig matapos siyang ipatawag sa Malacanang.

Sa pagdinig ay sinabi ng mga opisyal ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency na nakabuyangyang na ang kilo-kilong shabu sa warehouse pagdating nila roon kaya maituturing na kontaminado na ang mga ebidensya.