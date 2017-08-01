Honasan kinasuhan sa PDAF scam By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinampahan ng kasong katiwalian sa Sandiganbayan kahapon si Sen. Gringo Honasan kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam. Sinampahan ng kasong katiwalian sa Sandiganbayan kahapon si Sen. Gringo Honasan kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam. Ayon sa Ombudsman ang kaso ay kaugnay ng P29.1 milyong Priority Development Assistance Fund ni Honasan na maanomalya ang pagkakagamit ng National Council for Muslim Filipino. Dalawang kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act ang isinampa kay Honasan. Kasama niya sa kaso sina Michael Benjamin, Political Affairs/Project Coordinator Chief ni Honasan at mga dating opisyal ng NCMF na sina Mehol Sadain, Fedelina Aldanese, Galay Makalinggan, Aurora Aragon-Mabang, at Olga Galido at mga opisyal ng Focus Development Goals Foundation, Inc. na sina Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan at Salvador Gaerlan. Ayon sa Ombudsman, noong Abril 2012 ipinalabas ng Department of Budget and Management ang P30 milyong halaga ng PDAF ni Honasan sa NCMF. Ang pondo ay para pondohan ang small and medium enterprise/livelihood projects sa mga Muslim na nasa National Capital Region at Zambales. Inendorso umano ni Honasana ng Focus bilang NGo partner ng NCMF. Ayon sa Ombudsman nagawa na ang tseke na pambayad sa Focus bago pa nito nalaman na sila ang magpapatupad ng proyekto na nagkakahalaga ng P29.1 milyon. “The repeated illegal transfers of public funds to the NGO, resulted in the quantifiable, pecuniary losses to the Government, thus constituting undue injury within the context of Section 3(e) of R.A. No. 3019,” ayon sa desisyon ng Ombudsman. 30 No Matter How Bad Yesterday Was,

