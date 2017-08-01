Juday inasikaso lahat para sa burol ni Alfie Lorenzo

I WAS shocked by the sad news that I read sa celfone ko when I woke up yesterday morning. Ibinalita sa akin that our dear Tito Alfie Lorenzo passed away around 2:15 a.m.

I checked on my friend who texted me and he confirmed it and when I opened up my Facebook account, my wall was already flooded with grieving comments from friends of Tito Alfie’s sudden demise. Inatake raw sa Solaire Resort Hotel & Casino at isinugod agad sa San Juan de Dios Hospital nearby pero dead on arrival na raw ito – hindi na na-revive.

Ang kanyang former ward na si Ms. Judy Ann Santos at nag-asikaso agad ng burol ni Tito Alfie. As far as I know ay ibuburol muna ang mga labi ni Tito Alfie sa Arlington bago ito iuuwi sa Pampanga para ilibing katabi ng puntod ng kanyang mga magulang. So sad, really, really sad.

The other night ay pumunta kami nina Leklek Tumalad of Asia, Boy de Leon and Edgar Gomez sa Solaire to meet up some friends. Hindi kami nagkita ni Tito Alfie who was also there that time. Nakita siya nina Leklek and Boy kaya tinanong ko pa ang mga baklita kung nanalo ba si Tito Alfie pero di raw nila batid.

Tito Alfie was already in bad shape the past days. Pahaba na nang pahaba ang balbas niya. Hindi na niya masyadong naaasikaso ang sarili niya. Tuwing nagkikita kami ay palagi niyang ibinubulong sa akin na pinagwelgahan na raw yata siya ng mga kasama niya kaya tinatamad na siyang umuwi minsan. Wala siyang driver, walang personal assistant, kaya nagtataksi na lang daw siya.

For a few months ay idinadaing niya sa akin ang sama ng loob niya sa former alaga/baby niyang si Juday. Medyo masama ang loob niya pero deadma lang ako sa tampuhan nila dahil that’s their personal thing. They for sure have their own personal reasons kung bakit naghiwalay sila kaya hindi talaga ako nag-comment. Pero mind you, nang makarating kay Juday ang nangyari kay Tito Alfie, hindi siya nagpatumpik-tumpik at agad na inasikaso ang burol ng dating manager.

Hats off ako kay Juday, hanggang sa kahuli-hulihang sandali, siya pa rin ang nag-asikaso sa taong nag-alaga sa kanya. Kung naalala niyo pa, minsan na ring inatake si Tito Alfie sa casino at si Juday rin ang nagtakbo sa kanya sa hospital.