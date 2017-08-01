Ex-cong kakasuhan sa PDAF scam

Sasampahan ng kaso ng Office of the Ombudsman si dating Leyte Rep. Eduardo Veloso kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam.

Dalawang kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at dalawang kaso ng Malversation ang isasampa laban kay Veloso.

Kasama sa mga kakasuhan ang mga dating opisyal ng Technology Resource Center na sina Antonio Ortiz, Dennis Cunanan, Marivic Jover, Francisco Figura at Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana.

Ayon sa Ombudsman noong 2007, ginamit ni Veloso ang P24.2 milyong pork barrel fund nito para gamitin sa kanyang livelihood and development project sa kanyang distrito.

Ang pondo ay ipinadaan sa TRC bilang implementing agency at ang Aaron Foundation Philippines, Inc. ang kinuhang non-government organization partner.

Sa imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman-Field Investigation Office, kinuha lamang umano ang pondo pero walang proyekto batay sa pahayag ng mga lokal government units.

“The MOAs did not indicate the beneficiaries of the projects and the supplier of the livelihood materials. The MOAs also did not indicate the project durations. Also lacking from the MOAs were provisions on the systems, procedures and standards which the NGO must adhere to in the implementation and completion of the projects.”

Sinabi naman ni Commission on Audit na walang pinansyal na kakayanan ng AFPI upang ipatupad ang proyekto. Ang capital stock contribution nito ay P68,000 lamang. Nagdeklara rin umano ito ng net loss na P5,480 noong 2007.

“The concerned TRC officers did not even bother to conduct a due diligence audit on AFPI as to its capability or qualification to undertake the livelihood project. Instead, they accepted the sole representation of Congressman Veloso and AFPI to undertake the projects in contravention on existing procurement laws and regulations,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman.