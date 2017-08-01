Viva Recording artist Annie Lux ibabandera sa ShowbizLive

MIYERKULES ng gabi, makakasama sa kantahan at kwentuhan ang isa sa latest recording artist ng Viva Records na si Annie Lux sa #ShowbizLive, along with the dynamic and fun hosts, Ervin Santiago and Izel Abanilla.

Ang 19-year old Canada-born singer na si Annie ay estudyante ng American music school na Berklee College of Music, kung saan ilang world renowned singers tulad nila John Mayer, Charlie Puth at Psy ay nakapag-aral.

Nakabakasyon ngayon si Annie para ma-ipromote ang kanyang debut single na “Yesterday” under Viva Records.

Last summer, nagbakasyon lamang si Annie sa Pilipinas, at ngayon nga ay gusto niyang bigyan ng ‘Pinoy’ vibes ang kanyang music, na isa sa naging dahilan ng pag sign up nya sa ilalim ng Viva bilang recording artist.

“I’m very passionate about music and creating. I want to integrate Filipino culture in my music. I feel that in North America and in the western world, Asian music is not represented as well as authentically as it should be. And I really want to promote that,” sey naman ni Annie.

After ng release ng “Yesterday”, agad namang sumunod ang follow-up single na “Honey” na may chill and soothing flow that shows her relax-style pop approach

Mapapakinggan ang Yesterday sa Youtube at Spotify.

Well, aside from her original songs, nakagawa na rin ng ilang cover songs si Annie katulad ng “Ang Boyfriend Kong Baduy” at “When I Met You”.

Abangan ang kanyang #ShowbizLive guesting bukas, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. sa Radyo Inquirer 990, Radyo Inquirer 990 Television and sa Facebook Live via Inquirer.net and Bandera Facebook pages.