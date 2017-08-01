Latest Viva Records recording artist Annie Lux ibabandera sa ShowbizLive

Bukas makakasama sa kantahan at kwentuhan ang isa sa latest recording artist under Viva Records na si Annie Lux sa #ShowbizLive, along with our dynamic and fun hosts, Ervin Santiago and Izel Abanilla.

Ang 19-year old Canada born singer na ito ay nag-aaral sa Berklee College of Music, isang prestigious music school kung saan ang ilang world renowned singers tulad nila John Mayer, Charlie Puth at Psy ay nakapag-aral.

Nakabakasyon ngayon si Annie as she promotes her debut single, Yesterday, under Viva Records.

Last summer, nagbakasyon lamang si Annie sa Pilipinas pero ngayon nais nyang bigyan ng ‘Pinoy’ vibes ang kanyang music, na isa sa naging dahilan ng pag sign up nya sa ilalim ng Viva bilang recording artist.

“I’m very passionate about music and creating. I want to integrate Filipino culture in my music. I feel that in North America and in the western world, Asian music is not represented as well as authentically as it should be. And I really want to promote that,” sey naman ni Annie.

After ng release ng Yesterday, agad namang sumunod ng follow-up single na Honey si Annie na may chill and soothing flow which shows her relax-style pop approach

Mapapakinggan naman ang Yesterday sa Youtube at Spotify.

Well, aside from her original songs, nakagawa na din ng ilang cover songs si Annie katulad ng Ang Boyfriend Kong Baduy at When I Met You.

Abangan ang kanyang #ShowbizLive guesting bukas, Aug. 2, 8PM sa Radyo Inquirer 990, Radyo Inquirer 990 Television and sa Facebook Live via Inquirer.net and Bandera Facebook pages.