Team Manila-Philippines kampeon sa World Series By Angelito Oredo Bandera

GUMAWA ng kasaysayan ang Team Manila-Philippines matapos nitong talunin ang 2016 champion Central Hemet Xplozion, 7-1, upang iuwi ang korona sa 2017 PONY International 18-U Girls Softball World Series sa Diamond Valley Park ng Valley-Wide Recreation District sa Hemet, California, USA.

Ito ang kauna-unahang kampeonato ng isang koponan mula Asya at nang Pilipinas sa kasaysayan ng torneo. Nagtala ng limang strikeout at anim na no run inning ang 16-anyos na pitcher mula Norzagaray, Bulacan at anak ng retired security guard at housekeeper na si Alma Tauli upang pagulungin ang nagtatanggol na kampeon. Sinimulan naman ng Big City Softbelles ang pagtatala ng iskor sa unang inning mula kay centerfielder Christine Bautista at designated hitter Shaina Camacho sa dalawang run mula sa two-run hit play ni right fielder Khrisha Cantor. Sinundan ito ng 18-anyos mula Adamson University at short stop ng Team Manila-Philippines sa 2015 Big League World Series na si Nichole Padasas na nagpasabog ng isang homerun, na ikalawa nito sa World Series, upang itulak ang Team Manila sa 3-0 bentahe. Isa pang homerun sa ikaapat na inning ang itinala ni Bautista na sinundan ng three-run hit play mula sa 18-anyos na estudyante ng Adamson at anak ng magsasaka at teacher sa Ivana, Batanes na si Cantor upang bigyan sina Bautista, Camacho at third baseman Madaelene Dumaog ng tig-iisang run para ibigay sa Manila Batters ang 6-0 abante. Pinilit ng 2016 champion na umahon sa ikaapat na inning sa pagtala ng isang homerun subalit ito na lamang ang tanging naging iskor matapos na muling posasan ng pitcher na si Tauli sa pagbigay ng dalawang strikeout upang pigilan ang Xplozion.

