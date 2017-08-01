Khalil: Kailangang paniwalain ko kayo na wild ako at uhaw sa dugo!

“KHALIL Ramos is glad that he is part of La Luna Sangre topbilled by Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

“Unang-una siyempre ang ganda ng story ng La Luna Sangre. Bampira, lobo, fantasy so andami mong puwedeng ilagay na aspeto doon sa character na bubuuin mo. Puwede mo siyang paglaruan, puwede mo siyang pag-eksperementuhan.

“So ‘yun ang ginawa ko. Nabigyan ako ng oportunidad ng writers and directors na mabigyan ng creative freedom na paglaruan ang character ko na si Lemuel,” say niya sa isang video.

Thinking actor pala itong si Khalil. Bilib kami on how he attacks his character.

“Ako kasi bilang actor kahit maliit, malaki, kahit na ano pang role ‘yan, pare-parehas ang paraan ko para mag-prepare sa isang character. Same intensity, same preparation, ‘yun ang ibinibigay ko every time na mabibigyan ako ng isang role.

“For this particular role, since hindi naman totoo ang bampira sa mundo eh, kinailangan ko talaga mag-create ng isang character na believable na maniniwala ang tao na uhaw talaga siya sa dugo, na wild siya na bampira, na lost siya,” paliwanag niya about his character.

