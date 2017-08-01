Isabelle kinuyog, tinawag na bastos at walang paki sa kapwa

ISABELLE Daza seems to have personified what insensitivity is all about.

A recent video and photo on her Instagram account had netizens YAKKING dahil sa kanyang kagagahan.

One photo showed a cap na inilagay sa isang estatwa. One video naman showed how she crumpled a calling card as it said in the caption, “what I want to do when people hand me their calling card like this.”

Ayun, bash ang inabot niya from her followers.

“Yung sa card nagegets ko pa na offensive dahil mga courtesy vow yan ng mga east asians pero yung nilagyan ng cap yung istatwa e nakakatawa naman.”

“Those so called IT girls are stupid. No substance. Just unfollow them. Not worth your time. The more you follow and comment on their posts, the more they think they’re relevant.”

“Kaninong hand yung sa video na nagtapon ng card? Their bastos group and friends are mocking CULTURAL SENSITIVITY ha. Bigyan ng jacket!”

“Wag na nga yung cultural sensitivity eh. Being polite na lang sana esp dun sa video ng pagtapon ng card. So everytime may nagbibigay sa kanya ng card eh pagtapon agad ang nasa isip nya.

“Ako pag may nagbibigay saken ng calling card or brochures kukunin ko then lagay ko agad sa bag or pocket ko. Tinatapon ko pag malayo nako sa nagbigay or pag nasa bahay nako. Syempre disrespectful yun sa taong nagbigay syo esp kung work related yung binigay syo.”