Sino ang mga imbecile? Raise your hands

WALA nang intro-intro pa!

Hats off kami kay Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon na hindi nagpasindak sa mga mambabatas at hindi sinibak ang kanyang tauhan na kinastigo si Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez sa pakikialam umano sa appoinment procedure ng ahensya at sa pagtawag dito na “imbecile.”

Cool dude talaga ang mamang ito dahil ipinaglaban niya ang BOC chief executive assistant na si Atty. Mandy Mercado Anderson at di nagpabuyo at bumigay sa pressure at pambu-bully ng mga lider ng Kamara.

Tuloy na-curious kami kung ano ang feels nina Alvarez at Majority Floor Leader Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas sa sinabi ni Faeldon na, “I will let Atty. Mandy Anderson remain in the Bureau as we need more people like her whose character is untainted with politics and corruption” at sa linya nito na “(Anderson) is entitled to her opinion…(as it) does not reflect or affect her efficacy in public service. We will remain firm in our resolve to provide good public service”

Sapul ba, mga beshies? Saklap ‘no?

Pero mas impressed kami sa tapang nitong Anderson na walang takot at pakialam na bumangga kay Alvarez.

(Uy impressed din kami sa fifth placing niya sa bar noong 2015.)

Sa kanyang Facebook post noong June 16, tinawag ni Anderson si Speaker na isang “imbecile” dahil itinulak daw ni Alvarez ang promosyon ng isang empleyado na hindi naman ka-promote-promote noong Mayo. Dahil di naman qualified, binaril ng opisyal ang nasabing promosyon, na ikinagalit ng Speaker.

Gaya nang inaasahan, kinuyog na ng mga alipores ni Alvarez ang BOC official at ang kanyang boss na si Faeldon.

Nanguna siyempre si Farinas sa pag-grill kay Anderson. Say niya: “Why do you call the Speaker an imbecile?…You’re putting the entire House in a bad light…para mo kaming ginagawang gago… You cannot go into name-calling, ma’am. Para kang hindi abogado.”

Di pa nakuntento, tinawag pa niyang “unladylike” af “unbecoming” para sa isang public official ang post ni Anderson. “I could not believe it myself that a government official would do it,” arya pa ni Farinas.

Ang mas nakakatakot niyang sinabi sa aide ni Faeldon: “You want to be funny? Because I can erase that smirk off your face if you want.”

Hindi rin nagpahuli itong Deputy Speaker Miro Quimbo na winarningan si Anderson na pwede itong ma-disbar dahil sa kanyang ginawa.

Ang kanyang last words (o banta):

“Until this matter is sufficiently explained to the House, I will move that the BOC receive zero budget for the coming year..There is no way that a group of 290-plus imbeciles will approve the budget of an agency that calls it idiotic. There’s just no way.”

May mali ba sa deskripsyon ni Anderson sa ginawa ni Alvarez? Wala ba siyang karapatang gawin iyon sa pribado niyang Facebook account? Lehitimo ang sentimyento niya. Ikaw man ay mapu-frustrate kapag pinilit kang gawin ang sa alam mo ay mali.

Kung hindi masakit para sa iyo ang nasabi niya, e di sorry na lang. Balat-sibuyas ang peg, mga kuya?

At kung di nagustuhan nina Farinas et al ang “imbecile,” anong say kaya nila sa sinabing ito ni Speaker sa mga Court of Appeals justices na kumontra sa desisyon nilang ikulong ang Ilocos Six kamakailan:

“Mga gago yang tatlong justices na ‘yan!”?

O sa mga “put…ina, shit, f..k, leche, yawa, gungong, punyeta, tarantado, bobo, walang hiya, ulol, at lu-lu (itanong sa nga Ilonggo ito) ni Pangulong Duterte?

“E di wow,” lang ba?

PS.

Ayon kay Fariñas, pakana raw ng BOC ang paglutang ng FB post ni Anderson para matakpan ang mga kapalpakan umano ng ahensya. Ang hanash ng bayan: Bakit si Anderson ang sisisihin mong naglilihis ng isyu, di ba ikaw itong naglabas ng kopya ng post niya sa hearing? Hindi naman malalaman ng publiko ang ginawa ni Anderson kung hindi mo shinare. Asan ang coverup?