Alden binansagang ‘monsignor’ ni Cardinal Tagle; tinanong kung gustong magpari By Jun Nardo Bandera

BINIRO ni Cardinal Luis Tagle si Alden Richards nang maging isa sa bisita sa PHP Conference on Evangelization kamakailan. Dahil sa matinding faith sa Diyos, natanong si Alden kung hindi ba niya naisip maging pari. Natawa lang si Alden sa tanong ng Cardinal. Sa bandang huli, tinawag ni Cardinal Tagle si Alden bilang Monsignor Alden. Kabilang din sa dumalo ang Kapuso actor na si Dingdong Dantes na pinahalagahan ang pamilya sa pahayag niya. Sa isang banda, nagbigay naman ng babala ang father ni Alden na si Richard Faulkerson, Sr. o Daddy Bae sa kanyang Twitter account kahapon. Nilinaw niya na wala siyang kinalaman sa hinihinging P600 para sa umano’y kanyang meet and greet sa fans.

