Ozamiz vice mayor hiniling na pakawalan dahil walang kaso INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng abogado ni Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Echavez na hihilingin niyang pakawalan na ang kanyang kliyente dahil sa kabiguan ng pulis na kasuhan ito.

“Ayon sa batas, dapat i-charge mo within 36 hours otherwise she should be set free. So we will demand that,” sabi ni Ferdinand Topacio, abogado ng vice mayor sa panayam sa Department of Justice (DOJ).

Dumating si Topacio sa DOJ sa pag-aakalang isasailalim si Echavez at kanyang kapatid na lalaki na si Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., sa inquest proceedings.

Hiniling naman ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Prosecutor General na isagawa ang inquest sa Camp Crame ganap na ala-1 ng hapon bukas.

“We can also file a petition for habeas corpus,” ayon pa kay Topacio.

Idinagdag ni Topacio na kukumpirmahin muna niya kung isinagawa ang pag-aresto ganap na alas-6 ng umaga noong Linggo.

“That is why we are asking for a copy of the search warrant, the affidavit of arrest but they [the police] has not yet given us any of the documents that we have been asking,” dagdag ni Topacio.

