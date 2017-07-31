Lacson: Walang iregularidad sa operasyon vs mga Parojinog

SINABI ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na wala siyang nakikitang iregularidad sa isinagawang raid ng pulis na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 15 katao, kabilang na si Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog Sr. at kanyang misis na si Susan noong Linggo.

“At this point, I don’t see anything irregular,” sabi ni Lacson. “The search warrant indicates it can be served any time of the day and night. So there’s nothing irregular there.”

Idinagdag ni Lacson normal lamang aang operasyon na isinagawa ganpa na alas-2 ng umaga.

“When I was still in the law enforcement service, talagang we’d rather operate pag madaling araw para element of surprise yun eh… Remember pulitiko ’yan. ’Pag araw maraming tao baka maraming taong madisgrasya pag nagkaroon ng exchange of gunfire,” dagdag ni Lacson.

Idinagdag ni Lacson na wala siyang nakikitang dahilan para imbestigahan ng Senado ang isinagawang raid sa Ozamiz, hindi kagaya ng naging pagpatay kay Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

“At this point, wala akong nakikitang reason kung bakit mag-imbestiga na naman ang Senate dahil lalabas yan for every police operation, narito ang Senado magiimbestiga. Unlike kay Albuera masyadong blatant. Kitang-kita natin na kailangan talagang tingnan,” ayon pa kay Lacson.

Matatandaang naging pinuno si Lacson ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF), na umano’y sangkot sa rubout sa 11 miyembro ng Kuratong Baleleng gang noong Mayo 18, 1995 sa Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City.