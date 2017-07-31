7 kidnap victim pinugutan sa Basilan By John Roson Bandera

Pito katao ang natagpuang pugot sa Basilan nitong Linggo, matapos dukutin ng Abu Sayyaf mahigit isang linggo pa lamang ang nakakaraan, ayon sa pulisya Lunes. Natagpuan ng mga pulis ang mga labi ni Nestor “Dodong” Divinagracia, 50, at anak niyang si Ily, 25, sa Brgy. Switch Yakal, bayan ng Lantawan, sabi ni Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, tagapagsalita ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. Nakilala ng mga kaanak ang mag-amang Divinagracia sa pamamagitan ng mga suot nilang damit, aniya. Dakong alas-4 ng hapong iyon, natagpuan naman ng mga miyembro ng Army Special Forces ang lima pang pugot na bangkay. Nakilala na ang lima bilang sina Berto Lacastesantos, 48; Hernando Sally, 53; Renato Casiple Jr., 36; Rene Sanson, 28; at Mamerto Falcasantos, 55, ani Cuyco. Nadiskubre ang mga bangkay 10 araw matapos dukutin nina Pasil Bayali at Otho Dobol, kapwa Abu Sayyaf sub-commander, ang mag-amang Divinagracia at sunugin ang kanilang bahay sa Brgy. Lower Mahayahay, Maluso, noong Hulyo 20. “Those two suspects are sub-commanders of Furuji Indama. Accordingly, Furuji directed these two to get chainsaw [operators] because his rubber plantation was destroyed,” ani Cuyco. Pinaniniwalaan aniyang di konektado ang insidente sa nagaganap na rebelyon sa Marawi City, kung saan naiipit umano sa pakikipagbakbakan sa mga tropa ng pamahalaan si Isnilon Hapilon, ang pinakamataas na lider ng Abu Sayyaf sa Basilan. “Hindi naman po siguro, this is personal for Furuji. Business niya ang sinira eh,” ani Cuyco. Patuloy pang iniimbestigahan ng Basilan PNP ang pag-atake sa Maluso at pamumugot sa mga biktima, kasabay ng pagtunton sa mga suspek, aniya.

