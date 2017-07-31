105K trabaho naghihintay sa DepEd at DOH sa 2018 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Umaabot sa 105,000 bagong empleyado ang kukunin ng Department of Education at Department of Health sa 2018. Ito ay ayon sa isinumiteng budget ng Duterte administration para sa 2018. Ayon kay Cebu Rep. Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., kukuha ng 81,000 bagong empleyado ang DepEd at 24,415 naman ang DoH.] Ang DoH ay pinaglaanan ng P9.7 bilyon para kumuha ng 20,527 nurse, 3,108 midwives, 446 physicians at 324 dentista. “These job vacancies at the two departments augur well for our newly licensed teachers and nurses who are still looking for gainful employment,” ani Gullas. Sa nakaraang 12 buwan, mayroong 16,901 bagong rehistradong nurse. Umabot naman sa 3,572 nurse ang kumuha ng US licensure exam mula Enero hanggang Hunyo upang makapagtrabaho sa Estados Unidos. Sinabi ni Gullas na sa nakaraang 15 buwan, mayroong 109,732 bagong guro ayon sa datos ng Professional Regulation Commission. Isinusulong ni Gullas na itaas ang sahod ng guro sa pampublikong paaralan sa Salary Grade 15 mula sa Salary Grade 11. Ang Salary Grade 11 ay nagkakahalaga ng P19,620. Tataas ito sa P20,179 sa Enero 1, 2018 at P20,754 sa Enero 1, 2019. Kung pagbibigyan si Gullas, ang sahod ng entry level teacher ay P27,565.

