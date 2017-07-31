Kaso vs Echiverri tuloy

Hindi pinagbigyan ng Sandiganbayan Third Division ang mosyon ni dating Caloocan Rep. Enrico Echiverri na ibasura ang kasong kinakaharap nito kaugnay ng mga maanomalya umanong kontrata na pinasok nito. Sa 15-pahinang desisyon, sinabi ng korte na wala itong nakitang merito upang pagbigyan ng Motion to Quash at Supplemental Motion to Quash na inihain ni Echiverri at kanyang mga kapwa akusado na sina Edna Centeno, dating city accountant at Jesusa Garcia, dating city budget officer. “The other issues raised by the accused… are matters of defense which are better threshed out in a full blown trial on the merits,” saad ng desisyon. Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa umano’y maanomalyang pagpapagawa ng Saplungan St. Drainage System noong 2011 na nagkakahalaga ng P1.9 milyon. Ang kontrata ay nakuha ng Golden 3T Construction. Hindi umano dumaan sa Sanguniang Panglusod ang proyekto. Si Echiverri ay nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Mayroon ding kinakaharap na kaso si Echiverri sa Second Division kaugnay ng kontrata na pinasok ni Echiverri para sa pagpapagawa ng Movale St. Drainage System sa EV & V Construction.

