Vice mayor Parojinog, kapatid na lalaki inilipad sa Maynila Inquirer

INILIPAD ngayong araw sa Maynila ang inarestong si Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Echavez at kanyang kapatid na lalaki na si Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., ayon sa Ozamiz police. Kabilang ang magkapatid sa walong naaresto matapos ang isinagawang mga raid ng pulis sa Ozamiz City noong Linggo ng umaga. Napatay naman ang tatay ng vice mayor na si Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, at kanyang nanay na si Susan, matapos umano ang nangyaring bakbakan nang isilbi ng mga pulis ang mga search warrant sa kanilang bahay sa Ozamiz. ￼ ￼Nauna nang pinangalanan ni Pangulong Duterte ang mayor bilang isang narco-politician, bagamat itinanggi ito ni Parojinog. Sinabi ni Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido, Ozamiz City police chief, na inilipad si Echavez at kanyang kapatid sa Maynila mula Ozamiz airport. Sila ay iniskortan ng mga miyembro ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). “They’re in Manila by now,” sabi ni Espenido.

