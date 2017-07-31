P173M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto, P121M ang Super Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P173 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 at P121 milyon naman ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na magkasunurang bobolahin ngayong araw. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 20-55-47-52-12-57 sa bola ng Ultra Lotto noong Linggo ng gabi. Umabot sa P168,312,456 ang jackpot sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P190,350 ang anim na mananaya na nakalimang numero. Nagkakahalaga naman ng P2,890 ang 316 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 7,246 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Wala ring tumama sa winning number combination na 36-12-32-23-28-40 sa Super Lotto 6/49. Umabot sa P116 milyon ang jackpot prize sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P69,040 ang 19 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P900 naman ang 1,161 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 20,599 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

