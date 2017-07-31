Bagyong Huaning lumabas na ng PAR By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Lumabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagong Huaning. Sa pagtataya ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang bagyo ay nasa layong 750 kilometro sa hilaga-hilagang kanluran ng Basco, Batanes kaninang umaga. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 65 kilometro ang bilis at pabugsong umaabot sa 80 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 24 kilometro sa hilaga-hilagang kanluran.

