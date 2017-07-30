Ozamiz mayor, 14 pa patay sa police raid By John Roson Bandera

Labinlima katao, kabilang ang mayor ng Ozamiz City, kanyang misis, at isang provincial board member ang napatay sa raid ng mga 0toridad Linggo ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya.

Kabilang sa mga napatay si Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., misis niyang si Susan, at si Misamis Occidental Board Member Ricardo Parojinog, sabi ni Supt. Lemuel Gonda, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police.

Naaresto naman ang anak ni Mayor Parojinog na si Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Echaves, na ngayo’y nasa kostudiya ng city police, ani Gonda.

Ni-raid ng mga miyembro ng 10th Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, Misamis Occidental provincial police, at Ozamiz City Police ang bahay at farm ng mga Parojinog dakong alas-2:30. Ni-raid din ang bahay ng iba pang miyembro ng pamilya sa Brgys. San Roque (Lawis), Bagacay, Kinuman Norte, at isa pang bahagi ng lungsod, ayon sa impormasyong nakalap sa Ozamiz City Police. Nagsisilbi ang mga operatiba ng anim na search warrant laban kay Mayor Parojinog, sa vice mayor, isa niya pang anak na si Reynaldo Jr., at Board Member Parojinog nang salubungin sila ng putok ng mga security personnel ng pamilya, ani Gonda.

Napag-alaman sa mga ulat sa radyo na ang iba pang nasawi’y mga miyembro ng Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team o Civilian Volunteers Organization. Nasamsam sa operasyon ang matataas na kalibreng baril, mga granada, at di pa mabatid na dami ng hinihinalang shabu, ayon sa mga ulat.

