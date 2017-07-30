Bagong bagyo nasa PAR; 7 lugar nasa signal no. 1 Bandera

NAKAPASOK na sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) ang bagyong Huaning.

Ayon sa state weather bureau, namataan ang sentro ng bagyo na may international name na “Haitang” sa layong 250 kilometro sa kanlurang bahagi ng Basco, Batanes alas-10 ng umaga.

May lakas ito na 75 kph at pagbugso na 90 kph habang kumikilos patungong hilagang silangan sa bilis na 22 kph.

Inaasahan na magdudulot ito ng bahagya hanggang sa malakas na buhos ng ulan sa kanlurang bahagi ng Northern at Central Luzon habang pinapalakas ang southwest monsoon o habagat.

Itinaas na sa Signal no. 1 ang ilang lugar sa Luzon kabilang ang Batanes,

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, at northwestern Cagayan kabilang ang Babuyan Group of Islands

Binalaan ang mga re-sidente sa posibleng flashfloods at landslides at sa delikadong pagpapalaot.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.