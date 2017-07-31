Coco binigyan ng bonggang b-day party si Susan By Alex Brosas Bandera



Bonggang birthday party ang ibinigay ni Coco Martin kay Ms. Susan Roces. Complete ang members ng production ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa party at ka-join din ang ilang artista. Siyempre pa’y naroroon si Deo Endrinal ng Dreamscape TV at maging si Ms. Cory Vidanes ng ABS-CBN.

Nakita namin ang mga post ni Eric John Salut sa Facebook at kitang-kita ang pagmamahal ni Coco kay Ms. Susan. “Thank you, @mr.cocomartin, ABS-CBN, @dreamscapeph for honoring my mom, for taking care of her, for making her busy. Last night in #HBDTitaSusan,” message ni Sen. Grace Poe.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.