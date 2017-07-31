Greta hiniya ang waitress sa resort-casino

UMANI ng batikos si Gretchen Barretto over her sarcastic post on her Instagram account.

She ordered for alcohol kasi sa isang sikat na resort-casino. The waitress gave her a rubbing alcohol.

Posting the photo of the alcohol, ito ang caption ni La Greta: “Asked for Alcohol…. this is what they gave me.”

Wala kaming nakitang comment sa post na ‘yon ni La Greta. Obviously, binura niya ang mga comments.

Na-bash si La Greta sa comments sa isang website.

“OA ni Gretchen feeling na talagang mayaman sana live normal lng.

“Parang mean naman na ipost at pagtawan pa yung ginawa ng waitress.”

Kelangan pa ba ivideo/ yung ganyan? Hay. How petty.”

“It’s not funny, napahiya yung waitress…tama naman siya, be specific next time.”

“Madam ang babaw mo ha..pati ba naman maliit na bagay you make patol. Be considerate naman po @mejoMalditaSiGreta.”

“You asked for a f**king alcohol dummy! So what do you expect? That waitress did the right thing y’all.

So next time you gonna be more specific coz you’ll get what you ask for. Who’s the dumbass now?! Quit laughing!”