Greta hiniya ang waitress sa resort-casino

UMANI ng batikos si Gretchen Barretto over her sarcastic post on her Instagram account.
She ordered for alcohol kasi sa isang sikat na resort-casino. The waitress gave her a rubbing alcohol.
Posting the photo of the alcohol, ito ang caption ni La Greta: “Asked for Alcohol…. this is what they gave me.”
Wala kaming nakitang comment sa post na ‘yon ni La Greta. Obviously, binura niya ang mga comments.
Na-bash si La Greta sa comments sa isang website.
“OA ni Gretchen feeling na talagang mayaman sana live normal lng.
“Parang mean naman na ipost at pagtawan pa yung ginawa ng waitress.”
Kelangan pa ba ivideo/ yung ganyan? Hay. How petty.”
“It’s not funny, napahiya yung waitress…tama naman siya, be specific next time.”
“Madam ang babaw mo ha..pati ba naman maliit na bagay you make patol. Be considerate naman po @mejoMalditaSiGreta.”
“You asked for a f**king alcohol dummy! So what do you expect? That waitress did the right thing y’all.
So next time you gonna be more specific coz you’ll get what you ask for. Who’s the dumbass now?! Quit laughing!”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94