JenGil sa mga My Love From The Star addict: Sareh!

“SAREH!” Siguradong yan ang sasabihin nina Jennylyn Mercado at Gil Cuerva sa mga loyalistang viewers ng GMA Telebabad series na My Love From The Star sa nalalapit na pagtatapos nito.

Marami kasi ang nagsasabing mabibitin sila kapag tinapos na ang MLFTS. Kaya ang request nila sa GMA ay pahabain pa ito kahit isang buwan lang. Hindi pa raw kasi sila nagsasawa sa tambalang JenGil na gabi-gabing naghahatid ng good vibes sa kanila.

Sey ng isang netizen, “Please please GMA! Extend pa more! Sepanx overload for sure once natapos na ang MLFTS. Kahit 1month lang para mapaghandaan namin! And please follow up proj for JenGil! Agad agad!”

Kailangan nang tapusin ang serye kahit na patuloy pa rin itong nakakakuha ng mataas na rating dahil hanggang du’n lang talaga ang istorya nina Matteo at Steffi tulad ng sa Korean version nito. Kailangang maging faithful ang Pinoy adaptation nito sa original version.

Pero promise naman nina Jen at Gil maraming-marami pang dapat abangan ang manonood sa nalalabing episodes ng MLFTS, lalo na ang paglantad ng tunay na katauhan ni Matteo at kung paano ang magiging buhay nila kapag nagkabukingan na.

Napapanood pa rin ang My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad after Mulawin vs Ravena, sa direksyon ni Bb. Joyce Bernal.