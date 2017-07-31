Ai Ai: Sana si Gerald na ang forever ko!

DEC. 12, 2017 na ang kasalang Ai Ai delas Alas at Gerald Sibayan at nagpirmahan na pala sila ng pre-nup agreement.
Grabe raw ang excitement ni kafatid na Ai Ai sa nalalapit niyang kasal pero may konti pa rin daw kaba sa dibdib niya. Kasi nga, Ai Ai wishes na magiging pang-lifetime na itong pag-aasawa niya. Na sana’y wala nang gusot na maganap sa kanilang magandang pagsasamahan ni Gerald. And in fairness naman to Gerald, we saw him with Ai Ai for a couple of times and mukhang mahal na mahal naman talaga niya ang komedyana.
Never namin sila nakitaan ng dull moment together at never ko ring nakitang nag-away sila. Marunong silang mag-adjust sa isa’t isa, isang trait na ikatatagal nila forever.
“Sana ito na nga ang forever ko. Feeling ko I’ll be the happiest woman on earth pag ikinasal na kami. Iba rin yung may katuwang ka sa buhay – may kasama kang partner na uunawa sa iyo till the end of time,” birong totoo ni kafatid na Ai Ai.
Guwapo ni Gerald lalo siguro pag nag-trim down pa siya. The last time we saw him kasi ay parang tumaba siya. Sana magbawas siya ng timbang dahil baka may ibang manligaw kay Ai Ai pag patuloy siyang lumobo. Ha! Ha! Ha!
