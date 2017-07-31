Kris ineechos lang sina Karla at Jolina

ANG palusot ni Kris Aquino kung bakit na-unfollow niya sa Instagram sina Karla Estrada at Jolina Magdangal ay dahil may iba pang nagma-manage ng kanyang account.

Bukod sa kanya, may dalawa pa siyang assistant na humahawak sa IG account niya kaya hindi raw siya aware na na-unfollow niya ang dalawang dating malapit na kaibigan. Itsi-check daw niya sa kanyang mga admin na ito kung bakit nangyari ang pag-unfollow sa dalawa.

We don’t buy Kris’ excuse na ito. Akala ko ba honest siya? Bakit siya nagsisinungaling this time? Sa palagay n’yo ba maglalakas-loob ang dalawang staff niya na i-unfollow sina Karla at Jolina without her go signal? Takot lang nilang mawalan ng work, di ba? Mas naniniwala kaming walang kinalaman ang staff niya rito kungdi siya mismo ang nag-unfollow sa dalawang host ng morning show na pumalit sa Kris TV.

Kung naalala n’yo pa, nag-attempt si Kris na bumalik sa ABS-CBN pero hindi na nga siya tinanggap.

Balita namin ay gusto niyang bawiin ang morning timeslot niya na occupied na nina Karla, Jolina and Melai Cantiveros. And mind you, this morning show is doing so well as far as rating is concerned. Hindi siguro matanggap ni Kris na yung dating show niya ay hindi na naibalik at ang ipinalit na show ay namamayagpag sa ere.

Pa-sorry-sorry pa ang Lola Kris ninyo though aware naman siya for sure sa pangyayaring ito.

Echoserang frog din talaga ang lola Kris ninyo, ‘no? Ha! Ha! Ha!