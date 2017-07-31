Coco: Saludo ako sa lahat ng mga sundalo! Bandera

“ITINAYA ang buhay para sa bansa. Saludo po ako sa lahat ng mga sundalo!” Yan ang caption ni Coco Martin sa ipinost niyang litrato sa Instagram kaugnay ng mga nakaraang episode ng Ang Probinsyano. Ito yung mga eksena kung saan maraming sundalo ang namatay para lang protektahan ang kapayapaan sa bansa. Muling binuhay ng serye ni Coco ang kabayanihan ng mga sundalong Pinoy na hindi natatakot magbuwis ng buhay para sa bayan. Sandamakmak na comments at likes ang ibinigay ng netizens sa mga litratong ipinost ni Coco sa IG na karamihan ay pagsaludo sa mga Pilipinong sundalo at pulis.

