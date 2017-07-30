Flight mula Taipei kinansela dahil sa pananalasa ni Gorio sa Taiwan Inquirer

KINANSELA ang tatlong flight papunta at galing ng Taipei, Taiwan dahil sa pananalasa ng bagyong Gorio matapos namang lumabas ng Philippine Area of responsibility (Par). Sa isang advisory, sinabi ng Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) na kabilang sa mga kinanselang flight mula sa Taipei ay ang China Airlines flight 701, Cebu Pacific flight 5J-311 at AirAsia Zest flight Z2-129.

Kinansela rin ang China Airlines flight 702 na papuntang Taipei.

Pinayuhan ng MIAA ang mga kapamilya ng mga pasahero na makipag-ugnayan sa mga airline para sa schedule ng mga bagong flight.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.