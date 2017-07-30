DU30 hinamon ni Trillanes na sibakin ang mga lider ng komunista sa Gabinete INQUIRER.net

HINAMON ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV si Pangulong Duterte na sibakin na ang mga lider ng komunista na bahagi ng Gabinete matapos namang atasan ang militar na paigtingin ang operasyon laban sa New People’s Army (NPA).

“Now that President Duterte has ordered the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) to go after the NPA, I am now calling on him to kick out the communist leaders in his cabinet,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Kabilang sa mga kilalang makakaliwa na miyembro ng Gabinete ay sina Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo at Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano.

“Because based on my AFP sources, hundreds of CPP-NPA cadres are now officially employed by the DSWD, DAR, DOLE, NAPC and HUDCC. Moreover, these communists are using the resources from these government offices to stockpile arms and ammunition, which they would use later on against our soldiers,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Duterte na ititigil na ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) matapos namang tambangan ang mga miyembro ng Presidential Security Guard (PSG) sa North Cotobato.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.