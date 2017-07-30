Mga Parojinog patay sa raid sa Ozamiz By John Roson Bandera

PATAY ang mayor ng Ozamiz City, kanyang misis at 10 iba pa matapos ang isinagawang raid ng mga otoridad sa Ozamiz City, ayon sa pulisya.

Kabilang sa mga napatay ay si Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, Sr., kanyang misis na si Susan, Misamis Occidental Board member Ricardo Parohinog, ayon kay Supt. Lemuel Gonda, Northern Mindanao regional police. Arestado naman ang anak na bahay ni Mayor Parojinog na si Ozamiz Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog Echaves was arrested, sabi ni Gonda. Isinagawa ang raid ng 10th Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, Misamis Occidental provincial police, at Ozamiz City Police sa bahay at sakahan ng mga Parojinog ganap na alas-2:30 ng umaga. Isinilbi ng mga operatiba ang anim na search warrant laban kay Mayor Parojinog, sa vice mayor, kanyang anak na lalaki na si Reynaldo Jr., at Board Member Parojinog nang paulanan umano sila ng bala ng mga security personnel ng pamilya, ayon kay Gonda. Batay sa ulat ng nga lokal na radyo, kabilang sa mga namatay ay mga miyembro ng Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team o Civilian Volunteers Organization. Nakumpiska umano ang mga matataas na kalibre ng baril, mga granada, at hindi pa malamang halaga ng shabu matapos ang isinagawang operasyon, ayon sa ulat.

