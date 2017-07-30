Dagdag sahod, dagdag pulis sa susunod na taon

Prayoridad ng Kamara de Representantes na maibigay ang third trance ng dagdag na sahod sa mga empleyado ng gobyerno sa ilalim ng Salary Standardization Law na sinimulan ng Aquino administration.

Ayon kay House committee on appropriations chairman at Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles para sa 2018 ay aabot sa P55 bilyon ang wage increase bukod pa sa dagdag na P24 bilyon para sa mga pulis at sundalo na ipinangako ni Pangulong Duterte.

Sinabi ni Nograles na kasama sa personnel services ang P55 bilyong dagdag sahod at nasa ilalim ng Miscellaneous Personnel Benefit Fund ang dagdag ng mga unipormadong tauhan.

“This is solid testament that President Duterte is a man of his word. He matches his words with action. Hindi siya puro boladas at yabang lang,” ani Nograles.

Sinabi naman ni Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza na mayroong nakalaang P1.4 bilyon para sa pagkuha ng dagdag na 10,000 pulis para sa susunod na taon.

Ayon kay Atienza dapat tiyakin ng Philippine National Police na hindi mga bugok ang kukunin nila para pasuwelduhin ng taumbayan.

“The PNP should first review and improve the way it recruits and trains future officers. As it is, Camp Crame already has a grave problem dealing with the growing number of officers involved in all sorts of criminal activities,” ani Atienza.

Sinabi nito na napakasakit isipin na ang mga pinasusuweldo ng taumbayan ang siya ring gumagawa ng krimen.

“Rampant police corruption can be highly infections. Even if you get new recruits who are upright and trustworthy at the start, when they are finally integrated into the force, they may be easily perverted by rotten senior officers,” saad ng solon.