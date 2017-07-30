Raid sa Ozamiz umpisa pa lamang ng pinaigting na gera kontra droga-Palasyo Bandera

SINABI ng Palasyo na patunay lamang ng pinaigting na kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte ang isinagawang raid sa Ozamiz na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 13 suspek, kabilang na ang mayor na si Mayor Reynaldo Parohinog, Sr. Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na kabilang ang mga Parojinog sa listahan ni Duterte na mga personalidad na sangkot sa droga. “The Administration vowed to intensify the drug campaign. The Parojinogs, if you would recall, are included in PRRD’s list of personalities involved in the illegal drug trade,” dagdag ni Abella. Matatandaang sinabi ni Duterte sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) na magpapatuloy ang gera kontra ilegal na droga sa bansa.

